ISRG vs. MDT: Which MedTech Stock Is a Better Bet Now?

Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Medtronic MDT represent two very different approaches to scale in MedTech. Intuitive Surgical is a focused, pure-play leader in robotic-assisted surgery, built almost entirely around the da Vinci and Ion platforms. Medtronic, by contrast, is a diversified medical technology conglomerate spanning cardiovascular, neuroscience, diabetes, and surgical solutions, with robotics positioned as one growth vector among many.

For equity investors, the faceoff comes down to a core question: is it better to own a category-defining compounder with a narrow strategic focus, or a diversified company balancing growth investments with mature cash-generating businesses?

Stock Price Performance of ISRG and MDT

In the past six months, shares of Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic have gained 3.2% and 7.6%, respectively.



Case for ISRG

Management repeatedly emphasized that Intuitive Surgical’s focus on robotic-assisted surgery enables tight execution across product development, training, manufacturing and commercialization. The broad U.S. launch of da Vinci 5, followed by early placements in Europe and Japan, highlights how this focus translates into coordinated rollouts rather than fragmented initiatives.

Intuitive Surgical’s competitive advantage is rooted in surgeon training, workflow integration, and data-driven feedback loops. Management pointed to increasing utilization across multiport, SP and Ion platforms, with da Vinci 5 utilization already outpacing prior generations. These dynamics reinforce switching costs as hospitals standardize fleets and surgeons embed da Vinci into daily practice.

Approximately 85% of Intuitive Surgical’s revenues now come from recurring sources, such as instruments, accessories, and services, directly tied to procedure growth. In 2025, procedure growth was approximately 19% that translated cleanly into recurring revenue expansion of 19%.

Intuitive Surgical reported pro forma operating margins near 39% in recent quarters, supported by scale, pricing discipline and high utilization. Management highlighted strong free cash flow generation and a balance sheet that supports sustained reinvestment in R&D, digital tools, and manufacturing capacity without reliance on financial engineering.

The company has consistently framed its strategy around expanding minimally invasive surgery, increasing automation, and leveraging data and digital insights at the point of care. Features such as force feedback, remote software updates, and AI-enabled navigation reinforce a coherent long-term roadmap rather than episodic innovation.

ISRG’s Earnings Growth Estimate



Case for MDT

Medtronic continues to note that certain macroeconomic and market-specific headwinds are affecting procedural volumes and segment performance. While overall procedure volumes were solid in the fiscal second quarter, the company noted that recovery has lagged in certain procedural categories, including elective coronary PCI, gastrointestinal procedures, TAVR, spinal cord stimulation, and other less emergent surgeries, particularly in developed markets still working through operational constraints and backlog normalization.

In addition, tariff-related uncertainties remain a material macroeconomic headwind. Medtronic has incorporated the impact of U.S.–China tariffs into its fiscal 2026 guidance and now expects an approximately $185 million cost-of-goods-sold headwind for the year. While this represents a reduction from earlier, higher estimates, it continues to weigh on gross margins. The company has mitigated part of the impact through pricing actions, cost-of-goods efficiency programs, and supply-chain initiatives, but tariffs remain explicitly reflected in guidance and near-term margin expectations.

A shift in U.S. distributor buying patterns negatively impacted the Surgical segment, reducing revenue growth by a couple of hundred basis points. Medtronic expects this issue to resolve in fiscal 2026. Added to this, competitive and market challenges in the stapling business weighed on the MedSurg segment. However, the company offset part of this impact with growth in LigaSure Advanced Energy products and in emerging markets.

MDT’s Earnings Growth Estimate



Valuation: ISRG vs MDT

Both ISRG and MDT are trading at forward 12-month price to earnings multiples of 54.4 and 16.4, respectively.



Bottom Line

Intuitive Surgical emerges as the superior long-term investment. Its pure-play focus on robotic-assisted surgery, deep integration into hospital workflows, and high-margin recurring revenue model create a structurally advantaged business that compounds with each additional procedure. The rapid adoption of da Vinci 5, rising system utilization and strong free cash flow generation reinforce the durability of its moat.

Medtronic remains a formidable MedTech leader, but its diversification, tariff exposure, and uneven segment recovery dilute strategic momentum in robotics. For investors seeking a high-quality growth platform with defensible economics and clear reinvestment runway, ISRG offers the more compelling risk-reward profile.

Although ISRG looks expensive than MDT in terms of valuation, the strong top and bottom-line growth makes it a better bet. While ISRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Medtronic has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

