ISRG Gets FDA Clearance to Use da Vinci SP Robot for General Surgeries

Intuitive Surgical ISRG recently announced that it has received FDA clearance to expand the use of the da Vinci Single Port (SP) robotic system for three new types of surgeries — inguinal hernia repair, cholecystectomy and appendectomy surgeries. This approval considerably broadens da Vinci SP’s usage across general surgery and adds to its existing U.S. clearances for surgeries in areas like the urinary system, colon and rectum, chest and mouth/throat.

Management highlighted that single-port methods will support less invasive surgeries, leading to reduced trauma, faster recovery, low-cost procedures and better patient experience. With more than 500 peer-assessed studies proving the safety and effectiveness of the da Vinci SP robot system for a variety of surgeries in Europe, Japan and Korea, ISRG focuses on fulfilling its long-term commitment to advance the future of minimally invasive care with new tools and capabilities.

Likely Trend of ISRG Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares declined 0.4% at yesterday’s close. Year to date, shares of Intuitive Surgical have gained 6.5% compared with the industry’s 3.2% growth and the S&P 500’s 19.5% rise.



In the long run, the da Vinci SP surgical method is likely to broaden ISRG’s competitive position in minimally invasive surgery by anchoring its robotically guided technology directly to three of the most common surgery procedures in the United States — inguinal hernia repair, gallbladder removal and appendix removal. The FDA clearance gives the company a clear pathway to promote its single-port robots, boosting demand among patients seeking less invasive procedures and faster recovery. Collectively, these factors amplify ISRG’s presence in the minimally invasive surgery market and improve its long-term growth trajectory.

ISRG currently has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion.

More on the Expanded SP Indications

The da Vinci SP system operates through a single incision or natural opening using up to three flexible multi-jointed instruments along with a 3D high-definition camera to give a clear view inside the body, providing surgeons with precise dissection and controlled access to work in deep anatomical areas more easily and safely.

ISRG explained that improving the da Vinci SP system with modern capabilities is a key step in the ongoing evolution of the SP platform to make patient care better. Their focus is on developing new technologies across all surgical methods that are less invasive, while maintaining their age-old priority to help patients recover faster, lower overall healthcare costs and make minimally invasive surgeries more comfortable for people.

As minimally invasive surgery cases continue to rise, the successive evolution of single-port robot-assisted invasive surgical systems with new tools, software enhancements and workflow integration deepens customer adoption and positions ISRG to seize long-term growth in minimally invasive care while utilizing its technology across different types of invasive surgeries around the world. This is evident from the fact that SP platform procedures surged 91% during the third quarter.

ISRG’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, ISRG flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

