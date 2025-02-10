Ispire Technology Inc. Q2 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) reported Loss for its second quarter of -$8 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$8 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$4 million, or -$0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $41.8 million from $41.7 million last year.

Ispire Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$8 Mln. vs. -$4 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.14 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Revenue: $41.8 Mln vs. $41.7 Mln last year.

