Ispire Technology Inc. Q1 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$5.59 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$1.34 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $39.34 million from $42.86 million last year.

Ispire Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$5.59 Mln. vs. -$1.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.10 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $39.34 Mln vs. $42.86 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.