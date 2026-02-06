Ispire Tech Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR), on Friday announced that its net loss narrowed despite lower revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net loss narrowed to $6.60 million from $8 million in the same period last year.

Loss per share were $0.12 versus $0.14 last year.

Loss from operations narrowed to $6.87 million from $7.36 million in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to $20.29 million from $41.83 million in the previous year.

Co-Chief Executive Officer Michael Wang said, "We believe future quarters will see top-line growth, consistent cash flows and bottom-line improvement. We are confident we have laid a solid foundation for future success."

On Thursday, Ispire Technology closed trading 4.67% lesser at $3.0600 on the Nasdaq.

