ISpecimen Cuts Shipping Times By 85%, Shares Surge

(RTTNews) - Shares of iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) are up 91% in today's pre-market after the company announced yesterday that it has dramatically reduced biospecimen shipping times through a new logistics model.

iSpecimen, which operates an online marketplace for human biospecimens, revealed that its new direct-to-customer shipping approach eliminates the need for centralized hub routing. Previously, shipments could take 7-14 days, but under the new system, domestic deliveries now arrive in just 1-2 days, while international shipments benefit from expanded partnerships across Europe and Eastern Europe.

The company emphasized that this change reduces transit times by 70-85%, lowers costs, and improves reliability. Customers have already reported improved specimen quality and faster delivery, which is critical for researchers working with rare or time-sensitive samples. CEO Katie Field praised the team's operational flexibility and noted that the improvements are helping advance medical research by making biospecimen procurement more efficient.

The updated shipping model also strengthens iSpecimen's global supplier network, ensuring broader access to biospecimens for life science research. With these enhancements, the company is positioning itself as a more reliable partner for scientists and institutions worldwide, while reinforcing its mission to accelerate medical breakthroughs.

ISPC has traded between $0.012 and $3.18 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $0.13, down 10.34%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.25, up 91%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.