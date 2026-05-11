ISpecimen Announces Private Placement Worth $2.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC), an online marketplace for biospecimens, announced on Friday a private placement of 488,281 shares at $5.12 per share.

The company is offering up to 488,281 shares of common stock at $5.12 per share. The offering is expected to close on May 11, 2026.

In lieu of shares, iSpecimen is offering certain purchasers pre-funded warrants at $5.1199 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants are exercisable immediately at a rate of 0.0001 per share.

Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $2.50 million. Proceeds are expected to be utilized as working capital, including $900,000 for marketing expenses.

ISPC closed Friday at $5.12, down 3.21%. In the pre-market, the stock is trading at $5.36, up 4.63%.

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