ispace Prepares for Pioneering Lunar Mission Launch

ispace,inc. (JP:9348) has released an update.
ispace, inc., a leader in lunar exploration, has successfully transported its Mission 2 RESILIENCE lunar lander to Florida for final preparations ahead of a planned launch in January 2025. The mission, named Venture Moon, is supported by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and aims to expand the cislunar economy. This development signifies a crucial step in ispace’s efforts to bridge Earth and Moon for commercial opportunities.
