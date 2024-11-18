ISP Holdings Limited Unveils Board and Committee Roles

ISP Holdings Limited (HK:2340) has released an update.

ISP Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles in key committees. The company is led by Executive Director and Chairman Mr. Kingston Chu Chun Ho, with a mix of non-executive and independent directors, ensuring a balanced governance structure. Investors might find the diverse expertise in the board committees, such as audit and investment, pivotal for the company’s strategic growth.

