iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges Getting Very Oversold

In the case of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges, the RSI reading has hit 29.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 33.2. A bullish investor could look at IAI's 29.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IAI's low point in its 52 week range is $109.1713 per share, with $159.9029 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.33. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day.
