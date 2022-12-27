iShares U.S. Utilities Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IDU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (Symbol: IDU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.50, changing hands as high as $87.61 per share. iShares U.S. Utilities shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IDU's low point in its 52 week range is $74.955 per share, with $96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.73.
