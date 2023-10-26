iShares S&P 100 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OEF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares S&P 100 ETF (Symbol: OEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $195.41, changing hands as low as $195.06 per share. iShares S&P 100 shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OEF's low point in its 52 week range is $165.49 per share, with $214.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $195.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.