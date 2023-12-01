News & Insights

Markets
SHV

iShares Short Treasury Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SHV

December 01, 2023 — 11:07 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: SHV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.25, changing hands as low as $110.12 per share. iShares Short Treasury Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

iShares Short Treasury Bond 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SHV's low point in its 52 week range is $109.73 per share, with $110.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA
 LSBK Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of PLLL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.