iShares Russell Top 200 Value Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IWX

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (Symbol: IWX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.38, changing hands as low as $68.11 per share. iShares Russell Top 200 Value shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWX's low point in its 52 week range is $64.66 per share, with $71.8786 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.23.

