iShares Russell 2000 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IWM

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: IWM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $218.32, changing hands as low as $217.48 per share. iShares Russell 2000 shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWM's low point in its 52 week range is $191.34 per share, with $244.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $218.40.

