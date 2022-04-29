iShares Residential Real Estate Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for REZ

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.84, changing hands as low as $91.04 per share. iShares Residential Real Estate shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REZ's low point in its 52 week range is $76.5422 per share, with $100.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.25.

