iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SMLF

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (Symbol: SMLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.23, changing hands as high as $53.39 per share. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMLF's low point in its 52 week range is $45.64 per share, with $60.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.