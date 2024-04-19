iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Getting Very Oversold

In the case of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor, the RSI reading has hit 29.7 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 32.0. A bullish investor could look at MTUM's 29.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), MTUM's low point in its 52 week range is $134.915 per share, with $190.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.83. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Past Earnings
WXS Insider Buying
HQL Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.