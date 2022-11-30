iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SUSA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (Symbol: SUSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.67, changing hands as high as $87.34 per share. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUSA's low point in its 52 week range is $73.86 per share, with $106.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.41.

