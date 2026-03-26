iShares MSCI Netherlands Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EWN

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (Symbol: EWN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.26, changing hands as low as $56.98 per share. iShares MSCI Netherlands shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWN's low point in its 52 week range is $41.40 per share, with $64.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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