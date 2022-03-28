iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DSI

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.78, changing hands as high as $86.87 per share. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSI's low point in its 52 week range is $75.5338 per share, with $93.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.71.

