iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SCZ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: SCZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.68, changing hands as low as $58.58 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCZ's low point in its 52 week range is $47.12 per share, with $62.475 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.59.

