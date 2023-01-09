iShares MSCI ACWI Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ACWI

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (Symbol: ACWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.59, changing hands as high as $88.04 per share. iShares MSCI ACWI shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ACWI's low point in its 52 week range is $75.71 per share, with $106.119 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.20.
