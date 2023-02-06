iShares MBS (MBB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MBS ETF (Symbol: MBB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.47, changing hands as low as $94.77 per share. iShares MBS shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MBB's low point in its 52 week range is $88 per share, with $105.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.94.

