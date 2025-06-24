iShares High Yield Systematic Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HYDB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (Symbol: HYDB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.14, changing hands as high as $47.22 per share. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYDB's low point in its 52 week range is $44.0405 per share, with $48.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.23.

