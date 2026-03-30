iShares Global Industrials Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EXI

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Global Industrials ETF (Symbol: EXI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $175.72, changing hands as low as $175.03 per share. iShares Global Industrials shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXI's low point in its 52 week range is $127.05 per share, with $200.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $174.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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