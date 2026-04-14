iShares Global Comm Services (IXP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF (Symbol: IXP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.69, changing hands as high as $121.16 per share. iShares Global Comm Services shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXP's low point in its 52 week range is $90.72 per share, with $126.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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