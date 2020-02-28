iShares Exponential Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XT

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (Symbol: XT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.03, changing hands as low as $39.01 per share. iShares Exponential Technologies shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.97 per share, with $45.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.22.

