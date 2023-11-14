iShares Exponential Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for XT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (Symbol: XT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.96, changing hands as high as $53.48 per share. iShares Exponential Technologies shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XT's low point in its 52 week range is $46.1273 per share, with $58.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.58.
