iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector (IGV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (Symbol: IGV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.93, changing hands as low as $92.78 per share. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGV's low point in its 52 week range is $75.96 per share, with $110.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.14.

