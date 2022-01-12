iShares Core Moderate Allocation (AOM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.07, changing hands as high as $45.23 per share. iShares Core Moderate Allocation shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOM's low point in its 52 week range is $42.69 per share, with $46.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.18.

