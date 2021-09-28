iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for USIG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: USIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.40, changing hands as low as $60.20 per share. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USIG's low point in its 52 week range is $58.33 per share, with $62.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.30.

