ISCB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ISCB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.93, changing hands as high as $64.94 per share. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISCB's low point in its 52 week range is $46.59 per share, with $70.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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