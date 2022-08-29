Is ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is ZoomInfo Technologies's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, ZoomInfo Technologies had US$1.23b of debt, up from US$746.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$380.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$854.1m. NasdaqGS:ZI Debt to Equity History August 29th 2022

How Strong Is ZoomInfo Technologies' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that ZoomInfo Technologies had liabilities of US$535.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.35b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$380.2m as well as receivables valued at US$171.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$4.33b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because ZoomInfo Technologies is worth a massive US$18.6b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

ZoomInfo Technologies's debt is 4.6 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 2.9 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Fortunately, ZoomInfo Technologies grew its EBIT by 8.4% in the last year, slowly shrinking its debt relative to earnings. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ZoomInfo Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, ZoomInfo Technologies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

On our analysis ZoomInfo Technologies's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. In particular, net debt to EBITDA gives us cold feet. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that ZoomInfo Technologies is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ZoomInfo Technologies (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

