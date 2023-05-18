Is VWIUX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

There are plenty of choices in the Mutual Fund Bond category, but where should you start your research? Well, one fund that might be worth investigating is Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Admiral (VWIUX). VWIUX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

VWIUX finds itself in the Vanguard Group family, based out of Malvern, PA. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Admiral made its debut in February of 2001, and since then, VWIUX has accumulated about $67.53 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by James D'Arcy who has been in charge of the fund since June of 2013.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 2.19%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 1.05%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. VWIUX's standard deviation over the past three years is 5.55% compared to the category average of 10.54%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 4.8% compared to the category average of 10.16%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

This fund has a beta of 0.77, meaning that it is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, VWIUX has a positive alpha of 0.18, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, VWIUX has 59.48% in high quality bonds rated at least 'AA' or higher, while 35.62% are of medium quality, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund has an average quality of AA, and focuses on high quality securities.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, VWIUX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.09% compared to the category average of 0.78%. From a cost perspective, VWIUX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $50,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $1.

Bottom Line

Overall, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Admiral ( VWIUX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Admiral ( VWIUX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

