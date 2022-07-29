Is Vir Biotechnology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIR) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Vir Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:VIR) stock is up by a considerable 42% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Vir Biotechnology's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vir Biotechnology is:

61% = US$1.2b ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.61 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Vir Biotechnology's Earnings Growth And 61% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Vir Biotechnology has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 21% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Vir Biotechnology's exceptional 48% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Vir Biotechnology's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 34%.

NasdaqGS:VIR Past Earnings Growth July 29th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Vir Biotechnology is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Vir Biotechnology Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Vir Biotechnology doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Vir Biotechnology's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

