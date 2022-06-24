Is Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (VYSVX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers should consider taking a look at Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (VYSVX). VYSVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Vericimetry is based in Pasadena, CA, and is the manager of VYSVX. Since Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund made its debut in December of 2011, VYSVX has garnered more than $176.27 million in assets. The fund is currently managed by Mendel Fygenson who has been in charge of the fund since September of 2014.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 9.35%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 17.11%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 26.16%, the standard deviation of VYSVX over the past three years is 25.18%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 22.78% compared to the category average of 22.88%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. VYSVX has a 5-year beta of 1.15, which means it is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -4.18. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

The mutual fund currently has 96.71% of its holdings in stocks, with an average market capitalization of $4.06 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Finance Industrial Cyclical Other Retail Trade

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, VYSVX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared to the category average of 1.21%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, VYSVX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $0; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund ( VYSVX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

