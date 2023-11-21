Is USATX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Mutual Fund Bond fund category, USAA Tax-Exempt Intermediate-Term (USATX) could be a potential option. USATX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

USATX is a part of the Victory family of funds, a company based out of Columbus, OH. USAA Tax-Exempt Intermediate-Term made its debut in March of 1982, and since then, USATX has accumulated about $2.69 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 1.12%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -1.82%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. USATX's standard deviation over the past three years is 5.45% compared to the category average of 11.33%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 5.32% compared to the category average of 11.94%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

This fund has a beta of 0.74, meaning that it is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, USATX has a positive alpha of 0.02, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, USATX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.49% compared to the category average of 0.78%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, USATX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $3,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Overall, USAA Tax-Exempt Intermediate-Term ( USATX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

