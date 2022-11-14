Is Unity's Acquisition of ironSource Enough to Turn Things Around?

Unity's (NYSE: U) management announced that the company completed its acquisition of ironSource. The move is expected to help Unity solve its data management problems. This video will highlight the acquisition's potential and other metrics revealed from Unity Software's third quarter.

Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 11, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 13, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Unity Software Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Unity Software Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Parkev Tatevosian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.