Is TPINX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Are you on the hunt for a Mutual Fund Bond fund? You should think about starting with Templeton Global Bond A (TPINX). The fund does not have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, though we have been able to explore other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost.

History of Fund/Manager

TPINX is a part of the Franklin family of funds, a company based out of San Mateo, CA. Templeton Global Bond A debuted in September of 1986. Since then, TPINX has accumulated assets of about $2.06 billion, according to the most recently available information. Michael Hasenstab is the fund's current manager and has held that role since December of 2001.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of -3.82%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of -4.62%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. TPINX's standard deviation over the past three years is 9.75% compared to the category average of 13.22%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 8.37% compared to the category average of 13.76%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a beta of 0.69, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, TPINX has a negative alpha of -4.5, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, TPINX has 43.4% in high quality bonds rated at least 'AA' or higher, while 43% are of medium quality, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund has an average quality of A, and focuses on high quality securities.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, TPINX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.98% compared to the category average of 0.94%. TPINX is actually more expensive than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

