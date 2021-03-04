Is This the Best Streaming Stock?

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) earnings are out! Is this the streaming stock that you need in your portfolio?



The major highlights of Roku's Q4 earnings are the following:

Total net revenue grew 58% year-over-year. Active accounts are up 39% year-over-year, adding roughly 14.3 million new users compared to last year and 5.2 million new users compared to a quarter ago. Average Revenue Per Users (ARPU) hit $28.76. Platform Revenue (which consists of ads and subscriptions) is up 81% year-over-year and makes up 72% of the total revenue. This has terrific gross margins of 63.8%. The other 28% comes from player revenue which is only up 18% year-over-year, with low single-digit margins for the quarter. 17 billion streaming hours up 55%. Future plans to continue to expand into new regions and markets.

