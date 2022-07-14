Is There a Silver Lining to 2022's Market Volatility?

Domestic equity markets experienced their worst first half of a year since 1970 when the markets closed on June 30, 2022. The S&P 500, as an example, was down 21 percent the first half of this year. Additionally, the bond market has experienced volatility largely due to rising interest rates.

Many investors understand that market volatility is expected when investing for the long-term but that does not make losses any less painful. Is there a silver lining to this year’s market losses?

Tax planning opportunities

There are a few tax planning strategies that investors may consider taking advantage of while asset prices are low. The first is tax-loss harvesting.

1. Tax-loss harvesting:

Investors can review their portfolios and consider whether tax-loss harvesting is appropriate. Tax-loss harvesting is done by selling a security that has a fair market value below its cost basis in a taxable account. Capital losses are used to offset capital gains. If losses exceed gains, investors can use up to $3,000 of capital losses to offset ordinary income when they file their tax return.

Investors can reinvest the proceeds from selling the loss assets. However, it is important to be cognizant of the wash-sale rule which prohibits selling an investment for a loss and replacing it with the same or a “substantially identical” investment within 30 days of the sale date. A wash sale will result in disallowing the tax loss.

2. Roth conversions:

Roth conversions can be particularly advantageous when the market is down, when a taxpayer’s income is lower than usual, and when a taxpayer expects to have higher itemized deductions.

Why are Roth conversions a good strategy when the value of your IRA has declined? Investors can convert their investments from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA by doing in-kind transfers, meaning they won’t have to sell an asset for a permanent loss. The amount that is converted to a Roth will be recognized as taxable income in the current year. However, if the asset values are lower due to market volatility, investors can transfer more shares to their Roth IRA than they could when the share price was higher for the same tax cost.

3. Required Minimum Distributions:

If an investor is subject to Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs), they may consider taking the RMD as an in-kind distribution.

RMDs can be satisfied by distributing cash or securities. If there are assets that have declined in value that are held in a traditional IRA or another retirement account subject to RMDs, investors can take an in-kind distribution to satisfy their RMD. The amount distributed will be subject to ordinary income tax. However, the investor will effectively be converting any future appreciation of that asset to preferential capital gains treatment. The future appreciation would be subject to ordinary income tax if it were left in the IRA for a future distribution.

Estate planning opportunities

In addition to tax planning strategies, market volatility may offer unique estate planning opportunities.

Investors who intend on gifting to loved ones, may consider gifting shares of investments in-kind. Like the Roth conversion strategy mentioned above, the donor will be able to gift more shares to the donee when the asset’s price is lower. This could be advantageous to keep gifts below the annual gifting limit ($16,000) or to use less of the Federal estate tax exemption amount ($12,060,000 for 2022). Note that gifting depreciated shares to charity is typically not an optimal strategy.

While these are all strategies to help investors take advantage of the current market conditions, we emphasize that wealth management is not a “one size fits all” approach. At Schultz Financial Group, we conduct tax planning as a part of our wealth management services, where we consider each client’s unique circumstances and analyze various strategies. Investors should weigh all consequences of a given strategy before making a final decision.

Disclosures

This article is presented by Schultz Financial Group, Inc. (“SFG”) which is a registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser is not an endorsement by securities regulators and does not imply that SFG has attained a certain level of skill, training, or ability. While SFG believes the content is factual and up to date, it is based on information obtained from a variety of sources that has not necessarily been independently verified, and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of SFG as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This does not constitute personalized advice from SFG or its affiliated investment professionals, or a solicitation to execute specific securities transactions. SFG is not a law firm and does not intend for any content to be construed as legal advice. Readers should not use any of this content as the sole basis for any investment, financial planning, tax, legal or other decisions. Rather, SFG recommends that readers consult professional advisers (including their financial professionals, lawyers, and accountants) and consider independent due diligence before implementing any of the options directly or indirectly referenced. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss, and different investments and types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. There can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy, including those undertaken or recommended by SFG, will be profitable or equal any historical performance level. The index performance data directly or indirectly referenced is based on data from the respective copyright holders, trademark holders, or publication/distribution right owners of each index. The index performance does not reflect the deduction of transaction fees, custodial charges, or management fees, which would decrease historical performance results. Indexes are unmanaged, and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Not all SFG’s services will be appropriate or necessary for all clients, and the potential value and benefit of SFG’s services will vary based upon the client’s individual investment, financial, and tax circumstances. The effectiveness and potential success of a tax strategy, investment strategy, and financial plan depends on a variety of factors, including but not limited to the manner and timing of implementation, coordination with the client and the client’s other engaged professionals, and market conditions. Additional information about SFG, including its Form ADV Part 2A describing its services, fees, and applicable conflicts of interest and Form CRS is available upon request and at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/108724.

