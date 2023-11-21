Is the Stock Market Open on New Year's Day 2024?

New Year's Day will be celebrated on January 1, 2024. But how does New Year's Day affect the stock markets?

Is the Stock Market Open on New Year's Day?

New Year’s Day is a U.S. Stock Market Holiday, during which the U.S. Stock Market, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is typically closed. This day off from trading gives time to work on those New Year’s resolutions, spend quality time with family and friends, and take in the new year.

Can You Still Trade Stocks on New Year's Day and New Year’s Eve?

This upcoming year, New Year’s Day will fall on a Monday, January 1, 2024, so there will be no active trading hours on that day. The market will open again and trading will resume with normal hours on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Is New Year's Day a Federal Holiday?

New Year's Day is a U.S. federal holiday, meaning all non-essential federal government offices will be closed, including the federal bank and post offices. New Year's Day is also a Bank Holiday as recognized by the U.S. Federal Reserve, so commercial banks and other financial institutions will likely be closed or have very modified hours.

What is New Year's Day?

New Year’s Day is an annual day of celebration to welcome in the new year. Most people in the world celebrate New Year’s Day on January 1, the first day of the year in the modern Gregorian calendar. Other cultures and ethnicities that follow different calendars celebrate this day at different points of the year, such as the Chinese New Year, which typically takes place in late January to mid-February, or the Jewish New Year in early September to October. January 1 will typically still be celebrated as the secular New Year by people of all different creeds and cultures around the world.

New Year’s Day celebrations usually begin the evening prior on New Year’s Eve, as many celebrate the countdown to midnight, when the new year officially begins. Many will come together to have a special meal or enjoy a party. Then, as midnight approaches, various festivities take place around the world. In New York City, the famous Times Square ball will drop, counting down to midnight, filling the air with confetti. Around the world, amazing fireworks displays will go off, such as the famous Burj Khalifa fireworks show in Dubai, or the South Bank fireworks show in London. Many couples share a kiss as the clock hits midnight to bring in the new year. Others call their friends and family to wish them a sweet new year, and still others sing Auld Lang Syne.

When was the first New Year’s Day celebrated?

The first New Year’s Day celebration occurred approximately 4,000 years ago. The emperor of Rome at the time, Julius Caesar, declared January 1 a national holiday and named the first month of the year after a Roman god, Janus. Janus was the god of doors and gates, and had two faces that looked forward and back. Caesar must have felt this was a perfectly emblematic of what it means to start a new year: reflecting over the past year and looking forward to all that can happen in the next.

What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year. Vern McLellan

What Holidays Do the Stock Markets Close?

The next U.S. stock market holiday will be Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which will take place January 15, 2024. The U.S. Stock Market celebrates nine holidays and one early closing every year: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (with an early close at 1 pm EST on the following day, also known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day.

To stay in the loop with modified trading hours and to see a full list of what holidays the markets will be closed for, head over to the Stock Market Holiday Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.