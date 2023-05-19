Is the Stock Market Open on Juneteenth 2023?

Officially known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, Juneteenth will be celebrated this year on Monday, June 19. How does Juneteenth affect the stock market?

Is the Stock Market Open Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a U.S. Stock Market Holiday, during which the U.S. Stock Market, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is closed. Juneteenth will be recognized on Monday, June 19, 2023, with the markets closing that day as well. This means that when the market closes this year at 4 pm Eastern time on Friday, June 16, it won’t open again until 9:30 am Eastern on Tuesday, June 20.

The day off from trading gives time to celebrate and commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Can You Still Trade Stocks on Juneteenth?

There are no active Juneteenth trading hours.

Is Juneteenth a Federal Holiday?

In 2021, Juneteenth was made a federal and public U.S. holiday. Juneteenth is one of the eleven recognized federal holidays in the U.S. All non-essential federal government offices will be closed, including the federal bank and post offices.

Are Banks Closed for Juneteenth 2023?

Juneteenth is also a Bank Holiday as recognized by the U.S. Federal Reserve, so commercial banks and other financial institutions will likely be closed or have very modified hours. The U.S. Bond Market will also be closed on June 19, 2023.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth, also referred to as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Black Independence Day, is a holiday that takes place annually on June 19 to commemorate the freedom and emancipation of the African Americans who were enslaved prior to June 19, 1865.

Two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, Juneteenth marks the day when Union Army General Gordon Granger announced General Order No. 3, proclaiming freedom for those who were still enslaved in Texas, the last Confederate state that still had institutional slavery. Juneteenth has been celebrated ever since, not only as a commemoration of emancipation, but also as a general celebration of African-American culture.

When did Juneteenth Become a Federal and Stock Market Holiday?

Juneteenth was not always recognized as a U.S. federal holiday. It became a holiday when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 17, 2021, which recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday going forward.

Prior to the recognition of Juneteenth as a federal holiday, Juneteenth was still a popularly celebrated holiday, especially in the Black community. Celebrations date back to 1866, where church community members would gather and celebrate their freedom, which then spread throughout the South.

Throughout the 1900s, Juneteenth celebrations spread throughout the entire country, especially after the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, with a focus on African American arts and freedom in the 1970s. Texas was the first state to formally recognize the holiday in 1938, and by 1979, 49 U.S. states had also formally recognized the holiday in different ways.

Juneteenth is even celebrated in Mexico by descendants of Black Seminoles who escaped slavery in 1852 and made their way to Coahulia, Mexico, who are now referred to as Mascogos.

You can't separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom. Malcolm X

Stock Market Holidays

The next U.S. stock market holiday will be Independence Day, which will take place this year on July 4, 2023.

The U.S. Stock Market celebrates nine holidays and one early closing every year: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (with an early close at 1 pm EST on the following day, also known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day.

To stay in the loop with modified trading hours and to see a full list of what holidays the markets will be closed for, head over to the 2023 Stock Market Holiday Calendar.

