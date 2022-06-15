Is the Stock Market Open on Independence Day 2022?

Independence Day will be celebrated this year on Monday, July 4, 2022. But how does Independence Day affect the stock market?

Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on Independence Day?

Independence Day is a U.S. Stock Market Holiday, during which the U.S. Stock Market, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is closed. This means that when the market closes this year at 4 pm Eastern time on Friday, July 1, it won't be open again until Tuesday, July 5. This day off from trading gives time to commemorate the Declaration of Independence of the United States.

Are Stock Markets Closed on July 5th?

Although closed for Independence Day on Monday, July 4, the stock market will re-open and have active trading hours on July 5th, starting at 9:30 am Eastern.

Can You Still Trade Stocks on Independence Day?

There are no active Independence Day trading hours. After the market close at 4 pm Eastern on July 1, you will not be able to make a trade until July 5.

Is Independence Day a Federal Holiday?

Independence Day is a U.S. federal holiday, meaning all non-essential federal government offices will be closed, including the federal bank and post offices. Independence Day is also a Bank Holiday as recognized by the U.S. Federal Reserve, so commercial banks and other financial institutions will likely be closed or have very modified hours. The U.S. Bond Market will also be closed on July 4, 2022.

What is Independence Day?

Independence Day, also referred to as the Fourth of July, is a national holiday in the United States that celebrates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence, which occurred on July 4, 1776. On that day, the Second Continental Congress declared that the thirteen colonies in America would be free from the rule of Great Britain and no longer be under the control of its monarch, King George III. These states would be independent and united, creating the United States.

This was actually declared two days earlier on July 2, 1776, when the Second Continental Congress approved the resolution of independence proposed by Richard Henry Lee in June 1776. Once voted on and approved, Congress began to work on the Declaration of Independence which formally stated and explained the decision to become independent from Great Britain.

This was authored by a Committee of Five, including future president Thomas Jefferson as its main author. The other members of the committee included another future president, John Adams, as well as Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and Robert R. Livingston. The Declaration was discussed, debated, and edited over the next two days, finally getting approved on July 4, marking the day we celebrate as Independence Day today.

Today, Independence Day is typically celebrated with a long weekend, barbecues, fireworks, parades, festivals, and more. Most people get the day off from work, allowing many to come together and celebrate with their friends and families. Many also use this day to celebrate the freedom, history, traditions, and government of the United States.

Fun Fact: Independence Day

Two of the signatories, Presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, both passed away on the same day, July 4, 1826. That day marked the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Another President and Founding Father, James Monroe, also passed away on Independence Day, in 1831. This made him the third president involved in America’s Independence to coincidentally pass on Independence Day.

May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right Peter Marshall

What Holidays Do the Stock Markets Close?

The next U.S. stock market holiday will be Labor Day, which will take place this year on September 5, 2022. The U.S. Stock Market celebrates nine holidays and one early closing every year: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (with an early close at 1 pm EST on the following day, also known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day. To stay in the loop with modified trading hours and to see a full list of what holidays the markets will be closed for, head over to the 2022 Stock Market Holiday Calendar.

