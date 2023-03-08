Is the Stock Market Open on Good Friday 2023?

Good Friday takes place on April 7th, 2023 before Easter Sunday every year. But does Good Friday call for a stock market closure even if it’s not a federal holiday?

Is the Stock Market Open on Good Friday?

The U.S. Stock Market, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is closed on Good Friday. This means that when the market closes this year at 4 pm Eastern time on April 14, it won’t open again until 9:30 am Eastern on Monday, April 18. The full day off from trading makes it easier for those who are celebrating to observe the holiday. Coincidentally, Good Friday this year also falls on the first night of Passover.

Can You Still Trade Stocks on Good Friday?

With the stock markets closing on Good Friday, no active Good Friday trading hours exist.

Is Good Friday a Federal Holiday?

The U.S bond market will also be closed on Good Friday, as well as the currency and commodities markets. However, Good Friday is not a federal holiday in the United States, meaning you should expect the federal bank, post offices, government offices, and most commercial banks to stay open. Still, some commercial banks may have modified hours, so be sure to check with your bank before going in for services on that day.

What is Good Friday?

Good Friday is a Christian holiday that commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, an extremely important figure in the Christian faith. It takes place during the Holy Week, which starts with Palm Sunday and ends on Easter Sunday. Since it occurs the Friday before Easter Sunday, its date changes every year. While Easter Sunday is typically a joyous and happy time of year for both Christians and many non-Christians (who enjoy colorful decorations and sweet treats), Good Friday marks a much more somber day of the year.

Because Good Friday is a commemoration of the death of Jesus, which was seen as an ultimate sacrifice for humanity’s sins, many Christians use this day to reflect upon their own sins and Christ’s sacrifice for them. Many Christian denominations, including Catholics, Lutherans, Anglicans, the Eastern Orthodox, Reformed Christians, and Methodists, take part in this reflection and observe Good Friday through fasting and attending church services.

Good Friday is also known by several names, including Holy Friday, Great Friday, and Black Friday. Unlike Easter and Christmas, Good Friday has never become secularized, as it is a solemn day for Christians globally, as it has been since its conception.

Fun Fact: Good Friday

Good Friday is observed in several different ways based on the denomination or country. Many Catholics, Lutherans, Anglicans, and Methodists attend a three-hour service called the “Service of the Great Three Hours’ Agony” on the day, occurring from noon until 3 pm, which commemorates the time it took for the darkness to cover Jesus on the day of his death, according to the Bible.

Roman Catholics observe Good Friday by praying the Stations of the Cross, silencing their church bells, and leaving their altars bare in an attempt to create a muted and somber environment until it's time to celebrate Easter. Likewise, Anglicans will take down the decorations in the church and keep it empty throughout the following day until Easter Sunday. Those of the Moravian Church will traditionally clean gravestones in Moravian cemeteries.

Some countries that are predominantly Christian even have laws that prohibit certain “happy” events or acts. For example, Germany prohibits dancing and horse racing on Good Friday in an attempt to maintain a somber atmosphere on Good Friday.

What Holidays Do The Stock Markets Close?

The next U.S. stock market holiday will be Memorial Day, which will take place this year on May 29, 2023. The U.S. Stock Market celebrates nine holidays and one early closing every year: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (with an early close at 1 pm EST on the following day, also known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day. To stay in the loop with modified trading hours and to see a full list of what holidays the markets will be closed for, head over to the 2023 Stock Market Holiday Calendar.

