Is the Fed Walking Back the Pivot?

| "the Chairman’s Paul Volcker era is over. Easier money is on the way." -WSJ, The Editorial Board

“The most important thing to remember is that inflation is not an act of God, that inflation is not a catastrophe of the elements or a disease that comes like the plague. Inflation is a policy.” -Ludwig von Mises, Austrian School Economist

-Markets outpace central banks as rate cut bets fuel 'everything rally'-RTRS

-Fed pivot piles pressure on Europe’s central banks to shift stance -FT

| Walking back the pivot? | “We aren’t really talking about rate cuts right now,” Fed's Williams on CNBC

| BofA forecasts 152 global rate cuts in '24

| 1st year since 2020 cuts to outpace rate hikes

| markets merrily front-running >150bps of Fed cuts in '24

-BofA's Michael Harnett, The Flow Show

| "only 5 occasions past 90 years Fed cut rates when core CPI (now 4.0%) higher than unemployment rate (3.7%), cuts triggered by war (Oct'42) or recession (Oct'69, Aug'74, May'80, Jul'81); markets all-in on infallible Fed via cheap, leveraged, distressed assets."

| "With concern over inflation and a hawkish Fed now in investors’ rear-view mirror, we could continue to see financial conditions ease and lift market P/Es further.

Every single one of the breadth rallies over the past 2 years has been due to P/E expansion on the back of some sort of “macro” relief (i.e., not EPS driven)."

-Piper Sandler's Michael Kantrowitz

| "We’ve written a LOT about this over the past two years **, and it seems as though we can mark 4Q as the start of the Fed Pivot trade for markets – once the market thinks the Fed is done, bonds and stocks BOTH rally, regardless if a recession is ahead or not.

| Fed pivot rally = market breadth improving

* source: Grindstone Intelligence

| 1970s saw a roller coaster ride | "pivot in 1975 far more interesting given pivot followed hard landing but also entrenched inflation in '70s world of war, oil shocks, fiscal excess, industrial unrest"

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + TYields MIXED / Oil + Gold LOWER + Dollar HIGHER

Today = “Triple-witch” (options/futures) expiration + final 2023 rebalancing of multiple indices, including S&P and Nasdaq. The week-long CRSP rebalance is going on as well. Expect large block trades across the market at the open and more so at the close today

DJ -0.2% S&P500 -0.2% Nasdaq +0.1% R2K +0.4% Cdn TSX -0.6%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.2% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 3.922%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $2,033, WTI -0%, $71; Brent -0%, $76, Bitcoin $42,111

2) The Fed pivot rally...not based on EPS expansion but valuation expansion.

3) Earnings momentum positive in Europe...

4) Eurozone PMIs End 2023 On A Weak Note

* source: Piper Sandler

NEXT WEEK:

-US PCE + personal income + spending data will be key

-Inflation reports in the UK + Japan.

-BoJ decision on Tuesday

-Notable earnings include Nike and Micron.

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

BlackRock, TPG Deal With UAE Finds New Way to Juice ESG Returns - BNN

-The United Arab Emirates has agreed to retain a smaller portion of the profits generated by a $30 billion venture involving BlackRock, TPG, and Brookfield Asset Management, in an effort to lure more private money into climate finance deals.

-In practice, the UAE’s decision to impose a ceiling on its own profits means outside investors stand to receive as much as 5 percentage points of additional returns.

UK watchdog urges ESG raters to adhere to new code ahead of possible rules - YahooF

-"With its strong focus on international consistency, this industry-owned code will play a key role in increasing transparency and trust in the ESG data and ratings market," Sacha Sadan, FCA director of ESG, said in a statement on Thursday.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

ECB is largely united on seeing rate cuts later than market bets - BBG

- ECB’s Muller says market bets on first-half rate cuts premature - BBG

- China’s policy combo gives investors hope for a market rally- BBG

gives investors hope for a market rally- China’s gloomy economic data paints ‘dire’ growth picture- BBG

paints ‘dire’ growth picture- Euro zone likely in recession , PMI surveys show- Y

, PMI surveys show- Japan's factory activity extends declines as pressures persist- RTRS

as pressures persist- Bundesbank sees shallow recovery in 2024 with inflation receding - BBG

with - UK consumer confidence rises to 3-month high- FT

to 3-month high- Germany lifts spending freeze after budget deal clinched- RTRS

after budget deal clinched- New Zealand’s recession is a warning for the rest of world- AFR

for the rest of world- Pound jumps as Bank of England warns no interest rate cuts coming soon - TG

- Yen's fair value seen around 140 to dollar amid narrowing rate gap- NIKKEI

amid narrowing rate gap- China's Nov new home prices fall for fifth straight month- Y

for fifth straight month- Beijing and Shanghai cut down payments - SCMP

- Once-Hot China REITs get slammed as property slump dents demand - BBG

- US tells Israel to lower intensity of Gaza war ‘in near future’- FT

‘in near future’- EU to extend trade truce with US until after presidential election- FT

until after presidential election- Rishi Sunak clashes with Israeli ambassador over two-state solution- TG

over two-state solution- EU fails to agree €50bn funding for Ukraine- FT

for Ukraine- Hungary vetoes Ukraine aid after EU agrees on membership talks- BBG

after EU agrees on membership talks- Beijing rules Taiwan’s ban on Chinese goods is trade barrier- BBG

is trade barrier- Biden administration to impose inflation penalties on dozens of drugs- RTRS

on dozens of drugs- AI presents growing risk to financial markets, US regulator warns-FT

Morgan Stanley bankers hope CEO Ted Pick ends fines in brutal texting- NYP

in brutal texting- Global payments considers acquisition of US peer Shift4 - BBG

- Apple to switch to OLED displays for iPads and MacBooks- NIKKEI

for iPads and MacBooks- Vivendi to consider options for Telecom Italia stake - BBG

- Elanco Animal Health CEO targeted by activist investor Ancora -

- SpaceX gets US approval to test direct-to-cell calls via Starlink- BBG

to test direct-to-cell calls via Starlink- A Disney-Reliance India entertainment merger beset with antitrust- RTRS

beset with antitrust- OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft Chase Wearable AI - TI

- St James’s Place plans to raise up to £1bn to buy out partner businesses- FT

plans to partner businesses- Costco posts upbeat first-quarter results - RTRS

- U.S. Homebuilder Lennar Beats Quarterly Revenue on Steady Demand-USN

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Maersk denies Houthi claim container ship hit by Yemeni militia -RTRS 2) Guyana and Venezuela agree to refrain from using force, but fail to resolve territorial dispute -AP 3) India will buy Venezuelan oil, says minister -RTRS4) US oil, gas rig count falls 10 to 681 on week, as basin activity hits a two-year low -Platts 5) Trans Mountain pipeline warns of 2-year delay over regulatory setback -RTRS 6) Iraq studies budget change to resume Kurdistan oil exports -BBG 7) US still needs fossil fuels, white house climate adviser says -BBG