Is the Equity Market Overbought?

The stock market has been on an absolute tear since the end of March, evidenced by the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rallying almost 43% through Friday’s close (3/23 – 6/5). While the rebound has been a relief for many, conversations concerning the overbought status of the equity market are beginning to circulate, and perhaps justifiably so. Looking at the Weekly Overbought/Oversold (OBOS) display for SPX on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Research Platform, we note a calculation of 87% (as of 6/5), the highest reading since January 17 of this year.

To reach this value we take ten weeks of price data and put that information, along with a volatility calculation, into a statistical bell curve formula to give us a short-term trading band. When a security approaches the top of that ten-week trading band or near the 100% level, it tells us that we may expect a pullback or mean reversion to more normalized levels (and vice versa). While certainly not a guarantee, a reading of 87% suggests that the Index is further away from its rolling near-term average than usual.

Remembering that SPX is cap-weighted, the largest names in the Index have the potential to skew the OBOS reading. To accommodate for this, we can look to the Dorsey Wright Weekly Distribution for the S&P 500 indicator (WDSPX). As opposed to constructing a trading band for the S&P 500 Index itself, we take the OBOS reading for each underlying member and conduct an arithmetic (equally-weighted) average, eventually plotting the reading on a Point and Figure chart. As of Friday (6/5), this indicator resides at the 50% level, meaning that the average stock in the S&P 500 has a weekly OBOS distribution around 50%.

Although a much lower reading than 87% for the Index itself, a reading of 50% for WDSPX is elevated and rare. In fact, this is only the 10th move for the indicator past the 50-yard line since 2000. The table below depicts S&P 500 price returns following WDSPX moves above the 40-yard line, a popular demarcation level, with bolded figures emphasizing times when WDSPX moved beyond the 50-yard line. In the near-term, elevated WDSPX readings can produce underwhelming short-term returns. As shown below, forward-looking 1-month and 3-month returns have historically shown modest underperformance. However, elevated WDSPX levels do not always suggest unfavorable returns in the long run. In fact, historical precedent suggests quite the opposite.

