Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Texas Instruments (TXN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Texas Instruments is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 620 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXN's full-year earnings has moved 10.41% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, TXN has moved about 15.65% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 12.43% on average. This shows that Texas Instruments is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TXN is a member of the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #127 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.86% so far this year, so TXN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to TXN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

