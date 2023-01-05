Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is trading at levels not seen since the summer of 2020. In today's video, I outline the history of the company since being founded in 2003, then discuss valuation and technical analysis. Is Tesla stock a buy now? Watch the video below for my take.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Jan. 4, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 4, 2023.

